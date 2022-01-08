Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's been a tough few weeks for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have picked up just one point from their last two Premier League fixtures, with Monday's 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers a very sobering occasion for the club and its fans.

It was Ralf Rangnick's first taste of defeat as manager and the team's performance on the night at Old Trafford was absolutely abysmal.

United looked disjointed and bereft of ideas all over the park, with Wolves fully deserving of their victory. If anything, the scoreline really flattered the hosts.

In the aftermath of that game, various reports detailed unrest in the Red Devils' dressing room.

The Daily Mail even claimed that as many as 17 players are unhappy at the club and could seek exits in the near future.

United are in full-blown crisis mode once again, but some members of the squad are now opting to make their voices heard on social media to try and defuse the situation.

As we reported HERE, midfielder Fred was the first to do so on Friday evening and on Saturday, Marcus Rashford posted a rather emotional statement in which he made his respect for Rangnick clear for all to see.

Rashford's statement amid Man Utd crisis

VOTE NOW: The GMS December Fan Awards

Rashford wrote: "We've all been disappointed with recent performances and we've been disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club.

"I have endless respect for both and I'm looking forward to bettering my game under the staff at Manchester United.

"I'm not sulking, I'm not unhappy, am I disappointed in some of my recent performances? Of course I am. I'm my own biggest critic.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"It's been a tough start but I'm determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire to be here should never be in question. I love this club."

Nicely worded, Marcus.

Rashford has really struggled for form this season after recovering from injury and he's been at the centre of a lot of criticism as a result.

But there's no questioning the Englishman's commitment to United and a player with his enormous talent will no doubt bounce back in the near future.

The Ultimate Sir Alex Ferguson quiz: How much do you know about the Man Utd legend?

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News