West Ham transfer news: £9m star emerges as 'what Moyes is looking for' this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly “fits the bill” for West Ham United as they aim to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

The Hammers have been linked with a swoop for the Championship defender after seeing both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna sustain injury blows.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The Hammers are attempting to strengthen their squad this month as they look to continue their push for Champions League football.

David Moyes has admitted that he wants to bring new players into the club but he has also accepted that it will be difficult to do so in this transfer window.

However, a report claims that Kelly has been identified as a potential target in the January window, with Moyes said to be keen on signing a left-footed centre-back to improve the balance of his defence.

Ogbonna is set to be out for the rest of the season while Zouma is also facing a significant spell on the sidelines, leaving the Hammers desperately short in defence.

They have been forced to use a partnership of Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the starting XI but it seems that Moyes is keen to upgrade on those two in terms of adding quality into the squad.

Kelly, who has labelled himself as a "leader", per The Daily Echo, has been with Bournemouth since 2019 and is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt.

He has been central to their promotion push this season and is currently one of their first-choice defenders, making 20 appearances for the club in the league.

And O’Rourke believes that he is the ideal signing for Moyes to make this month.

Enter giveaway!

What did he say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I think he fits the bill for what David Moyes is really looking for right now, a left-sided centre-back who can also fill in at left-back if West Ham needed him, if Cresswell was still on the sidelines.”

Tottenham DISASTER! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Do West Ham need a defender?

In simple terms, yes.

The depth in their defence has been tested this season and being forced to rely on both Dawson and Diop has not been what they have needed.

Indeed, Ogbonna has been out since the clash with Liverpool in November, while Zouma has been missing since the clash with Chelsea in December.

1 of 10 What year was the London Stadium built? 2011 2013 2015 2017

Without the Italian, the club have only won three of their nine games; without Zouma, they have won two in five.

Bringing in a player who is more equipped to replace them has to be a priority.

News Now - Sport News