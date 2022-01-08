Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Toronto FC announced the signing of Italy star, Lorenzo Insigne, on Saturday morning.

Insigne has signed a pre-contract with the MLS club and will join in July.

"This a historic and exciting day for our club," said Toronto president Bill Manning, per the BBC.

"Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli."

Some may be surprised that Insigne has decided to leave Italy for America.

Insigne is one of the best wingers in world football. He's scored 98 goals in 291 games for Napoli since the 2015/16 season.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He just played a huge role for Italy as they were crowned Euro 2020 champions.

At 30 years old, he is in his prime and still has a few years left at the top of the game.

However, when you consider how much money he will be earning at Toronto, it's not that surprising that he's decided to make the move.

Vote now: The GMS December Fan Awards

Toronto have made the Italian the highest-paid player in MLS history by far.

Insigne will be earning a salary of $13 million plus another $5 million in potential add ons. That is equal to $346,000-per-week.

The18 have named the highest-paid player in MLS football every year since 2011.

2011: David Beckham - $6.5 million-per-year

2012: Thierry Henry - $5.6 million-per-year

2013: Thierry Henry - $4.4 million-per-year

2014: Clint Dempsey - $6.7 million-per-year

2015: Kaká - $7.2 million-per-year

2016: Kaká - $7.2 million-per-year

2017: Kaká - $7.2 million-per-year

2018: Sebastian Giovinco - $7.1 million-per-year

2019: Zlatan Ibrahimović - $7.2 million-per-year

2020: Javier "Chicharito" Hernández - $7.2 million-per-year

2021: Carlos Vela - $6.3 million-per-year



2022: Lorenzo Insigne - $18 million-per-year

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Zlatan, Kaka and Hernandez were the highest-paid players in MLS history before Insigne's signing, earning just under $140,000-per-week.

Insigne will be earning 2.5x more than they did.

Toronto have paid a lot of money to bring the Italian star to the club. Big things will be of expected of him when he joins in the summer.

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News