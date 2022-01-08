Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne worked a dark match before Friday Night SmackDown went on the air last night.

Live reports from the venue emerged prior to the show last night, with attendees sharing that Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa had worked a dark match together.

The match, which Ciampa won, was said to be fantastic, but that shouldn't come as a great surprise considering the talent involved in the match.

The bout was also significant for another reason too, with Dunne returning to using his old music, which was a favourite amongst fans.

While unconfirmed, it has been speculated that WWE may have asked Ciampa and Dunne to have the dark match as a tryout for a main roster call up.

For example, prior to getting called up to the main roster again last year, Austin Theory worked several dark matches before Raw and SmackDown for the live crowd.

Both Ciampa and Dunne are part of the old guard of NXT, so seeing them called up to the main roster with NXT 2.0 firmly underway wouldn't be too much of a surprise.

Tommaso Ciampa dropped the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker at New Year's Evil this week, so he is technically free to go and work on the main roster now.

The same could be said for Pete Dunne next week, as the former NXT UK Champion looks to end his feud with a big match against Tony D'Angelo.

As of right now, it's unclear whether WWE is definitely considering call ups for both men, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any updates on that front.

