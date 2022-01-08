Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robin van Persie was once a hero among Arsenal fans.

The Dutchman joined the club in 2004 and he soon established himself as the club's star striker.

Van Persie's best season for the club came in the 2011/12 season, where Van Persie scored 38 times for the club in 47 games.

The Gunners finished third that campaign and it was hoped Van Persie would stay and end their wait for a Premier League title.

However, Van Persie had other ideas.

In July 2012, Van Persie, who had one year left on his contract at Arsenal, stated he would not sign an extension.

A month later he truly broke Arsenal fan's hearts by signing for bitter rivals, Manchester United.

Arsenal fans then had to watch Van Persie fire United to the Premier League title in the 2012/13 campaign.

Many Arsenal fans have never forgiven the Dutchman, including Romesh Ranganathan.

The comedian came face-to-face with Van Persie during an episode of Sky's 'A League of Their Own'.

He did not hold back as he told Van Persie exactly what he thought of him.

Presenter James Cordon said to Ranganathan: “Now. Romesh, you must be excited as an Arsenal fan to be on the same show as one of Man United’s greatest ever strikers?”

Ranganathan allowed himself a few seconds to gather his thoughts before saying to Van Persie: “You’re a p***k, mate.”

He added: “Great player, I just hope he sticks around for the whole show. He’ll probably go to A Question of Sport in the ad-break.”

Absolutely brutal. Van Persie probably wasn't expecting that when he agreed to appear on the show.

Van Persie appeared to handle Ranganathan's comments well as he laughed along with the crowd.

Ranganathan spoke for the vast majority of Arsenal fans that day.

