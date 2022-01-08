Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar has broken a long-standing record held by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

At WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar pinned Big E in a fatal-five way match also featuring Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion for the sixth time.

Lesnar was a late addition into the match, as the former UFC star was actually supposed to be facing Roman Reigns at the New Year's Day show.

However, Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of the show, so WWE was forced to alter the plans it had for Lesnar at the show.

The match was a pretty big deal with WWE and Brock Lesnar, as previously noted, as the WWE Champion broke a long-standing record with his big title win.

After winning the title on the first show of 2022, Lesnar became the WWE Champion with the longest time difference between his first and last reign, standing at 7069 days.

Lesnar first won the WWE Championship in 2002 at SummerSlam over The Rock, which his most recent reign coming over 21 years later at Day 1 in 2022.

The record previously belonged to Hulk Hogan, whose first reign as WWE Champion came in 1984, with his last reign coming in 2002, with the difference between 6663 days.

With Lesnar still one of WWE's most high profile performers, it's quite possible that he'll break his own record in the years to come with another title reign.

The reign was significant for another reason too, with Lesnar, as can be seen below, becoming only the fifth wrestler to have won the WWE Championship in three different decades.

