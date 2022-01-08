Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle were on the receiving end of an FA Cup 'giant killing' on Saturday afternoon.

The richest club in the world were eliminated from England's most prestigious tournament by League One outfit Cambridge United.

Joe Ironside netted the only goal of the game at St James' Park in the 56th minute to secure one of the most famous victories in the third-tier side's history.

For Newcastle and Eddie Howe, it was yet another day to forget.

The 2021/22 season has been a disastrous one for the Magpies and the defeat to Cambridge is without question the lowest point thus far.

Newcastle named a pretty strong lineup for the game too, with January signing Kieran Trippier handed his debut alongside the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser, Jonjo Shelvey and Fabian Schar.

But those players were unable to get the better of a League One team and Trippier may already be regretting his decision to leave Atletico Madrid - who are still in this season's Champions League.

To make matters worse for the England international, he was ignored by some of his teammates when he asked them to applaud the 52,000 Newcastle fans in the stadium after the game.

Ciaran Kelly was the man who revealed details of the worrying interaction, the journalist writing on Twitter: "Only a few #nufc players who actually played and the subs stayed out with Eddie Howe and staff to salute the fans. Kieran Trippier tried to call one or two back who were heading down the tunnel but they didn't listen. Awful."

That's really not good from a Newcastle perspective, is it?

The names of the players who went down the tunnel instead of applauding are still unknown, although Saint-Maximin is mentioned by some fans in reply to Kelly's tweet.

Howe will be desperate to move on from Saturday's events as quickly as possible and instead focus on the team's next Premier League match against Watford on January 15th.

That's a home game they simply have to win if they're to avoid relegation. If the Magpies slip to yet another defeat, Trippier - a 2020/21 La Liga champion - may very well be playing Championship football next season.

