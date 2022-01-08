Spurs transfer news: 67-goal ace 'has been given the green light' to leave Tottenham

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Dele Alli has been given the green light to leave Tottenham as he doesn't feature in Antonio Conte's plans.

The 25-year-old was once a key player for Spurs and has scored 67 goals during six-and-a-half years in North London.

However, O'Rourke thinks that his days might now be numbered under Conte.

How has Alli performed this season?

Following his disastrous campaign under Jose Mourinho, this was meant to be the second coming of Alli. He showed signs early on under Nuno Espirito Santo, and started the first six Premier League games, scoring once.

But since he was hooked at half-time in the North London derby, he's started just twice in 12 and has spent the majority of the last few months on the bench.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Alli did provide some hope with a throwback performance against Liverpool last month, but his display against Southampton soon after was more proof that perhaps his future lies away from Spurs.

After coming off against the Saints, Alli was overlooked by Conte against Watford and Chelsea, and whilst he could make a rare start against Morecambe in the FA Cup this weekend, his situation doesn't appear likely to improve.

Therefore, when asked about Alli's future at the club, O'Rourke said that he's been given permission to move on.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did O'Rourke say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Dele Alli has been given the green light to move on, he doesn't seem to figure in Conte's plans moving forward."

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Is there a way back for Alli?

At this stage, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Alli only really fits into one Conte system, the 3-4-1-2, and he's only used that on a handful of occasions since replacing Nuno. Furthermore, that formation can only be used if Lucas Moura, who's been one of Spurs' best players of late, is dropped, which isn't likely to be case the anytime soon.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham footballer from the 1990s? Dave Tuttle Jeff Minton Ian Hendon David McDonald

That did happen against Liverpool when the Brazilian was only fit enough for a place on the bench, but Conte looks set on sticking with a 3-4-3.

Therefore, unless something changes dramatically in the coming weeks, there's every chance that Alli is finally moved on this month and gets the opportunity to make a fresh start.

News Now - Sport News