Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard eyeing 'one of the best youngsters in world football'

Aston Villa would show a statement of intent by signing one of the world's hottest prospects in Florian Wirtz, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Villa have already shown they mean business by agreeing to sign Barcelona creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan for the remainder of the season, with the deal including the option of being made permanent, but head coach Steven Gerrard could strengthen his squad further before the transfer window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Wirtz?

MailOnline have reported that Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz is among those to have caught Gerrard's eye during the early stages of his Villa reign.

Despite being just 18, Wirtz has made a sensational start to his career and wrote his name into the history books by becoming the Bundesliga's youngest ever goalscorer when he found the back of the net at the age of 17 years and 34 days.

He has also made a lasting impression on his team-mates during the early stages of his career, with Aleksandar Dragovic suggesting Wirtz 'could be another Kai Havertz'.

That is no mean feat considering Havertz joined Chelsea for £71million in 2020 and went on to score the winning goal as the west Londoners overcame Manchester City in last season's Champions League final.

However, Villa could be hampered in their efforts to sign Wirtz as Leverkusen director Rudi Voller told German media outlet Bild that he expects the teenager to remain with his current employers.

They are not Wirtz's only suitors either as, according to the Daily Star via the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all in the hunt for his signature.

Wirtz, who is valued at £63million by Transfermarkt, came fourth in the running for the coveted 2021 Golden Boy award.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wirtz?

O'Rourke believes that Villa would show their ambition going into the second half of the season if they succeed in welcoming Wirtz to the Premier League.

The journalist feels the four-cap Germany international has a bright future ahead of him.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a very ambitious move by Villa to land Wirtz, who's been talked about as one of the best young prospects in world football right now."

How has Wirtz performed so far this season?

Wirtz has been in impressive form for Leverkusen this term, with him already closing in on double figures for goals.

He is now approaching 40 goal involvements in less than 70 appearances for his current employers, emphasising his productivity in the final third of the pitch.

Wirtz even grabbed a goal and an assist in the same match three Bundesliga fixtures on the trot between August and September.

