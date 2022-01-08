Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dani Alves produced a lovely assist on his second La Liga debut for Barcelona on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian, 38, was in the starting lineup for Barca's match against Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

After a goalless first half, Luuk de Jong broke the deadlock 12 minutes after the restart. The goal came after a beautiful cross by Alves.

The veteran picked up the ball on the right-hand side and curled in a lovely ball towards De Jong.

The Dutchman did the ball justice as he powered a header past Luís Maximiano.

Watch the assist below...

Alves has still got it. He really put it on a plate for De Jong.

That was his 102nd assist for Barcelona.

Unfortunately for the Catalan giants, they were unable to hold on to all three points.

Gavi was shown his marching orders after being shown a second yellow card with 11 minutes remaining.

Granada then equalised in the 89th minute through Antonio Puertas. There were no further goals as the two sides shared the spoils.

Barca remain in sixth, having picked up 32 points from their opening 20 games.

Real Madrid currently hold the lead in La Liga and could go 17 points clear of their bitter rivals should they beat Valencia on Saturday evening.

