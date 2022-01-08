Spurs transfer news: 'Time could be up' for £11m star at Tottenham

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Joe Rodon might be giving up hope of making it at Tottenham.

Rodon joined for £11m from Swansea in the summer of 2020 but has struggled for opportunities to prove himself as a regular.

And with just one appearance under Antonio Conte, Bridge believes that his Spurs career could be over.

What's the latest news with Rodon?

When Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo and Tottenham switched to a back-three, Rodon would surely have been licking his lips about the prospect of his game-time improving.

But that simply hasn't been the case. He's either been left out or an unused substitute in each of the last 14 Premier League games, with his only minutes in the league coming when he replaced the injured Eric Dier at Crystal Palace in September under Nuno.

Having continuously overlooked the 24-year-old, Conte was quizzed about his absence last month and said that Rodon is Dier's back-up in the middle of the back-three. So, when it became clear that Dier wasn't likely to be involved against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Rodon was surely going to get a rare chance and make just his second start under Conte.

But the defender was named on the bench once again, with Japhet Tanganga, who ended up enduring a torrid evening, preferred. However, Alasdair Gold revealed that Rodon actually missed out because he was carrying a rib injury, keeping in line with his general frustrating time at Spurs.

Once Dier returns from his absence, Rodon is likely to slip back down the pecking order and given the fact he's already been linked away this month, Bridge reckons that the centre-back might be thinking that his race is run.

What did Bridge say about Rodon?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I would never go against anything that Conte said, but I've seen him for Wales in a back-three and he's played on the left and played very well. Conte said he's behind Eric Dier. It probably makes Joe Rodon think, maybe my time could be up here."

Has Rodon played his final game for Tottenham?

Rodon's hopes are fading away, but he could be given one final outing before he departs later this month.

With Spurs in FA Cup action against League One Morecambe on Sunday and games against Chelsea and Arsenal on the horizon, there's every chance that Conte will rotate his squad.

Therefore, providing Rodon shakes off the injury that kept him out of the loss at Stamford Bridge, he should get a start in the third-round tie.

