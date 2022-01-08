Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FC Porto left it late to beat Estoril in the Primera Liga on Saturday evening.

The leaders of the Portuguese top-flight were 2-0 down after 43 minutes of play thanks to goals from Arthur and Andre Franco.

Porto grabbed one back shortly after the interval through Mehdi Taremi, but it looked for a while as if that strike from the Iranian forward would end up counting for nothing.

Sérgio Conceição's side went into the last 10 minutes of the match still 2-1 down and an equaliser didn't appear to be on its way.

But when you've got Colombian superstar Luis Diaz, you always have a chance.

In the 84th minute, the winger netted his 13th league goal of the 2021/22 season to level the scores at 2-2 and five minutes later, the 24-year-old turned provider and stylishly assisted his team's winner.

And as luck would have it, the manager's son, Francisco, was the player who took advantage of Diaz's brilliance to secure victory late on for Porto.

Unsurprisingly, the goal from the 19-year-old sparked scenes of wild celebration, with his father/manager heavily involved.

Sergio got a little caught up in the moment, though. Poor ol' Francisco was on the receiving end of a few slaps during an embrace with his dad on the touchline, including one right to the face.

Video: The absolute scenes after Francisco's winner vs Estoril

Calm down, Sergio. We reckon young Francisco will have a slightly sore cheek in the morning.

However, there's no denying that it was still a heartwarming family moment at the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota and yet another example of why football is just the best sport on the planet.

Porto's victory over Estoril means they remain three points above Sporting Lisbon and 10 clear of Benfica.

Conceição's team are certainly in a good position to regain the Primera Liga crown they lost to Sporting last season.

And in the supremely-gifted Diaz, they have a player who's going to make them A LOT of money in the near future.

