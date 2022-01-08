Gerard Pique: Barcelona star replies after Valencia complain about penalty given to Real Madrid
Real Madrid were given a rather fortuitous penalty in their La Liga clash against Valencia on Saturday evening.
After a heard-fought opening 40 minutes, the referee pointed to the spot after Casemiro fell to the ground inside the box.
The decision was a controversial one. Replays showed that there was not much contact made.
But VAR agreed with the on-pitch ruling and the penalty call stood.
Karim Benzema stepped up and he dispatched the spot-kick with aplomb. That was his 300th goal in a Real Madrid shirt.
Watch the call and penalty below...
Valencia's Twitter account were not happy with the penalty decision.
Referring to the TV series 'Money Heist', they wrote: "The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive."
Gerard Pique saw Valencia's complaints and he couldn't resist replying.
The Barcelona legend said: "Do not say it too loud that they are going to sanction you."
It's fair to say that Pique doesn't agree that a penalty was the right call...
Pique has, of course, been critical of certain decisions being given to Real in the past.
In February 2021, Pique stated that '85% of the referees favour Real Madrid'.
The Spanish FA investigated the comments and reports suggested he could face a 12-game ban. he was eventually not charged.
Pique's tweet comes just a day after he posted an image of his bank statement to prove that he had indeed cut his wages to help the club.
Real went on to beat Valencia 4-1 at the Bernabeu.
Vinicius Jr scored twice in nine minutes to give Real a three-goal lead.
Goncalo Guedes pulled one back with 14 minutes remaining, but Benzema's second goal of the game extinguished any hope of a late comeback.
Real are now eight points clear at the top of La Liga, although second placed Sevilla have two games in hand.