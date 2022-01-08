Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid were given a rather fortuitous penalty in their La Liga clash against Valencia on Saturday evening.

After a heard-fought opening 40 minutes, the referee pointed to the spot after Casemiro fell to the ground inside the box.

The decision was a controversial one. Replays showed that there was not much contact made.

But VAR agreed with the on-pitch ruling and the penalty call stood.

Karim Benzema stepped up and he dispatched the spot-kick with aplomb. That was his 300th goal in a Real Madrid shirt.

Watch the call and penalty below...

Valencia's Twitter account were not happy with the penalty decision.

Referring to the TV series 'Money Heist', they wrote: "The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive."

Gerard Pique saw Valencia's complaints and he couldn't resist replying.

The Barcelona legend said: "Do not say it too loud that they are going to sanction you."

It's fair to say that Pique doesn't agree that a penalty was the right call...

Pique has, of course, been critical of certain decisions being given to Real in the past.

Vote now: The GMS December Fan Awards

In February 2021, Pique stated that '85% of the referees favour Real Madrid'.

The Spanish FA investigated the comments and reports suggested he could face a 12-game ban. he was eventually not charged.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Pique's tweet comes just a day after he posted an image of his bank statement to prove that he had indeed cut his wages to help the club.

Real went on to beat Valencia 4-1 at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr scored twice in nine minutes to give Real a three-goal lead.

Goncalo Guedes pulled one back with 14 minutes remaining, but Benzema's second goal of the game extinguished any hope of a late comeback.

Real are now eight points clear at the top of La Liga, although second placed Sevilla have two games in hand.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News