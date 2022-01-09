Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hall shone on his debut for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The youngster, just 17 years old, was named in the Blues' starting lineup for their FA Cup third round clash against Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.

Hall was brilliant from start to finish as Chelsea won 5-1.

He set up Romelu Lukaku's goal with some fine wing-play and also played a role in Andreas Christensen's goal.

The Englishman was not overawed by the occasion despite being so young.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Hall, who became Chelsea's youngest ever player in the FA Cup, gave a heartwarming interview to Chelsea's official website after the game.

View it below...

He started: "It's a dream come true. It's something I've worked towards since a kid. To finally get the opportunity today... I've got to thank everyone. My family, the manager, the fans for making me feel so welcome."

Hall revealed he only found out earlier on Saturday that he was playing, before adding: "When I saw my name it was just instant shock. Nerve-wracking for couple of few hours. I just had to sit there for a bit and think 'wow, this is the day'.

Vote now: The GMS December Fan Awards

"As soon as I stepped on to the pitch the fans were behind me and wanted me to do well. It gave me the motivation and confidence to do what I can do.

Chelsea win in style! Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

"I started off [the season] in the U18s and just worked my way up. I've finally achieved what my aim is at Chelsea. I'm lost for words really.

"I've achieved my aims already and gone beyond what I wanted to achieve [this season]. When I get home I'm going to have to take a couple of days to take it all in and think about what's next."

What a heartwarming interview. Hall is a hugely talented player and he also seems very down to earth too.

He has a very bright future ahead of him.

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News