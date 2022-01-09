Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the 2021/22 FA Cup with a 5-1 victory over Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel named a very strong team for the match and the players selected delivered the goods for the European champions.

Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech were then men who grabbed the goals for Chelsea on Saturday evening.

But despite their dominance, the Blues were not responsible for the standout moment in the match.

That came courtesy of Chesterfield's Akwasi Asante, who netted a goal for his side against all the odds in the 80th minute of play.

The Dutch striker bundled the ball home in front of his own fans to become the first non-league player to score at Stamford Bridge in 107 years - a truly historic moment.

Video: Asante's historic goal vs Chelsea

Look at those limbs in the way end! That right there is the magic of the FA Cup and why it's a tournament that needs to be cherished in its entirety.

After the match on Chelsea's home turf, Asante spoke to the BBC and you could tell just how much it meant to him, especially when he revealed that he has only just returned from an eight month injury lay-off.

Take a look at a heartwarming snippet of the Chesterfield man's interview here...

Video: Asante's brilliant post-match interview

VOTE NOW: The GMS December Fan Awards

You just love to see it.

Asante said: "Honestly, it's what dreams are made of really. When the ball has dropped, I couldn't believe it. I was like, I've scored at Stamford Bridge!

"I didn't know whether to celebrate or breakdown, obviously I've just come back from injury. It's been a long eight months for me and then to play at Stamford Bridge and get a goal is surreal - I still can't believe it to be honest."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Asante was then asked about the fans' celebrations in the away end, to which he replied: "You know what, when I scored, adrenaline, I didn't know what was going on. I hardly saw the fans I just thought pick up the ball. Literally just surreal, unbelievable."

Well played, Akwasi.

The ultimate FA Cup final quiz

1 of 20 Who has won the most FA Cups? Manchester United Arsenal Liverpool Chelsea

News Now - Sport News