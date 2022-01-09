FA Cup: Chesterfield's Akwasi Asante gave heartwarming interview after historic goal v Chelsea
Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the 2021/22 FA Cup with a 5-1 victory over Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel named a very strong team for the match and the players selected delivered the goods for the European champions.
Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech were then men who grabbed the goals for Chelsea on Saturday evening.
But despite their dominance, the Blues were not responsible for the standout moment in the match.
That came courtesy of Chesterfield's Akwasi Asante, who netted a goal for his side against all the odds in the 80th minute of play.
The Dutch striker bundled the ball home in front of his own fans to become the first non-league player to score at Stamford Bridge in 107 years - a truly historic moment.
Video: Asante's historic goal vs Chelsea
Look at those limbs in the way end! That right there is the magic of the FA Cup and why it's a tournament that needs to be cherished in its entirety.
After the match on Chelsea's home turf, Asante spoke to the BBC and you could tell just how much it meant to him, especially when he revealed that he has only just returned from an eight month injury lay-off.
Take a look at a heartwarming snippet of the Chesterfield man's interview here...
Video: Asante's brilliant post-match interview
You just love to see it.
Asante said: "Honestly, it's what dreams are made of really. When the ball has dropped, I couldn't believe it. I was like, I've scored at Stamford Bridge!
"I didn't know whether to celebrate or breakdown, obviously I've just come back from injury. It's been a long eight months for me and then to play at Stamford Bridge and get a goal is surreal - I still can't believe it to be honest."
Asante was then asked about the fans' celebrations in the away end, to which he replied: "You know what, when I scored, adrenaline, I didn't know what was going on. I hardly saw the fans I just thought pick up the ball. Literally just surreal, unbelievable."
Well played, Akwasi.