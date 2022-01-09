Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United certainly hasn't panned out as he would have hoped thus far.

From an individual perspective, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been far from bad. In 22 matches across all competitions, the Portuguese has scored 14 goals, including six in just five Champions League appearances.

But for United overall, the 2021/22 season has been one to forget at the time of writing.

The team's woeful displays resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked and things haven't improved much since Ralf Rangnick took charge on an interim basis.

Qualifying for next season's Champions League is going to be a tall order for the Red Devils, as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table.

United's current situation is clearly not what Ronaldo expected and as a result, his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly held 'crisis talks' with his most famous client.

Mendes flies to the UK to speak to Ronaldo

According to The Sun, Mendes joined the 36-year-old in the UK to discuss the issues and see whether the Portugal international's dream return is in real danger of turning into a nightmare.

A source close to Ronaldo told the publication: “Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United.

“The team is receiving a lot of criticism and he knows he is regarded as one of the leaders. There are quite a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation.

“He desperately wants his United move to be a success, but he is starting to recognise that winning trophies with the current set up could be a real struggle.

“Jorge came to see him and they spent time chatting through how things are going, what they think are the problems, how they might be solved and what the solutions may be.

“Nothing has been ruled out.”

If that information is true, it doesn't sound overly promising with regards to Ronaldo's future at United, does it?

The former Real Madrid man turns 37 in February and if things don't quickly improve at Old Trafford, he may wish to seek a move elsewhere in the summer to make the most of his final years as a player.

