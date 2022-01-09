Rangers latest news: Van Bronckhorst facing brig problem over 35 G/A Ibrox star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Chris Jack doesn’t believe Ianis Hagi is ‘quick enough’ to succeed as a winger in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s system at Rangers.

The 23-year-old was a crucial cog under the tutelage of previous manager Steven Gerrard but has seen his impact become limited since the Englishman’s departure.

What is the latest news involving Hagi?

After impressing on an initial six-month loan spell at Ibrox in the second half of 2019/20, the Glasgow giants made Hagi’s stay permanent at the end of the season via a £4 million deal.

In total, the Romania international has scored 14 goals and provided 21 assists in 83 appearances for Rangers, claiming the league title along the way.

And the creative talent was putting in some impressive displays in the opening weeks of the current campaign, racking up six goal contributions in his 18 outings prior to Gerrard’s sudden departure.

However, since Van Bronckhorst took over the reins, Hagi has contributed just one assist in eight games, highlighting his drop-off in productivity.

That’s partly because the versatile forward is being asked to play more as a natural winger than an inside forward, with Van Bronckhorst favouring a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation that relies on the wide attackers to provide the width.

Jack doesn’t believe that role suits Hagi due to his lack of speed, leaving the Rangers’ attack unbalanced on several occasions.

What has Jack said about Hagi?

In recent years, Hagi – who is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt – has developed a reputation for being technically gifted and possessing the ability to play defence-splitting passes.

But his slight build means he lacks the pace and power to glide past opposition defenders, something that Jack claims is a problem in Van Bronckhorst’s setup.

He told GiveMeSport: “I don't think he’s quick enough for the Van Bronckhorst system. I think playing Hagi wide right and Ryan Kent wide left sometimes leaves the attack a little bit lopsided because there’s more pace and more directness down one side than the other.”

Does Hagi have a future under Van Bronckhorst?

It remains to be seen whether the 5 foot 10 magician has a long-term future at Rangers under the new management.

Nevertheless, the fact Hagi has started eight of Van Bronckhorst’s opening nine games at the helm indicates the Dutchman is an admirer of his.

The demands that Van Bronckhorst places upon his wingers could see Hagi move position, though, and with Joe Aribo heavily linked with an imminent exit, there could be a vacancy in the middle of the park.

