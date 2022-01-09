Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso is generally just a very angry man.

The bullish midfielder has, from the moment he could speak, been right on the edge of total meltdown and no one could ever quite be certain what might spark him off.

His storied career was littered with brawl after brawl and tantrum after tantrum as he thundered from one fit of rage to the next.

His no nonsense approach on the field also got him into trouble as his hard-tackle-only mantra left numerous opponents in a heap.

In between all of that, though, he was undoubtedly one of the finest midfielders Italy has ever produced and played a crucial role in their successful 2006 World Cup campaign.

However, it was in the colours of his beloved AC Milan that Gattuso became embroiled in one of the most bizarre brawls of his career.

During an ill-tempered Champions League clash with Tottenham, the simmering tension began to boil over when Mathieu Flamini flew recklessly into a frightening two-footed challenge.

It was later in the game that Gattuso would have his moment, though.

The Italian's notoriously short fuse was ignited when he got caught up in a spat with Spurs coach Joe Jordan, of all people.

Gatusso being Gatusso, he wasn't about to leave any room for doubt as he grabbed Jordan by the throat and appeared to have a go at head butting the former Manchester United player.

As would be expected, all hell then broke loose as both squads got involved in trying to separate the battling pair.

It makes for unreal viewing as we were reminded in a tweet that has been doing the round today.

Just one of the most surreal moments in football.

Tottenham would go on to win the clash by a single goal but it will always be remembered for the Jordan vs Gattuso rumble.

It seemed only apt to us to rehash one of his finest brawls on the occasion of Gattuso's 44th birthday.

Happy birthday to one of the angriest men football has ever seen.

