Celtic transfer news: 'Game-changer' - Fresh claim emerges on potential £6.5m Ange deal

Clinching Jota's services on a permanent basis could prove to be a game-changer for Celtic, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Bhoys have been busy in the early stages of the transfer window, completing the signings of Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate, but it appears boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to do even more business before the end of the month.

What's the latest news involving Jota?

Jota joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Benfica in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

The temporary switch includes the option of being made permanent for a fee of £6.5million and the Bhoys have already opened discussions with Jota's parent club.

Despite officially being on loan at Parkhead at the moment, The Times have reported that the 22-year-old is currently back in the Portuguese capital due to having a hamstring injury assessed by Benfica.

But it appears that Jota could be in the process of securing a permanent exit from his current employers as, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Celtic and Benfica are advancing negotiations.

The report suggests the £6.5million fee written into the loan agreement will only act as a starting point.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Jota?

O'Rourke is not surprised that Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson has been tasked with looking to secure Jota's long-term future due to how well he has performed since heading to Parkhead.

The journalist feels the 18-cap Portugal under-21 international could be pivotal as the Bhoys go into the second half of the season looking to close the gap on current Scottish Premiership table-toppers Rangers, who are six points clear of their arch-rivals.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "He has been a revelation in the last couple of months for Celtic.

"He's a potential game-changer who has got great skills and scored some great goals."

How has Jota performed so far this season?

Jota has not featured since picking up a hamstring injury during Celtic's 1-0 win over Hearts last month.

Postecoglou went on to confirm that the winger would be out of action for 'a few weeks' but, with the Scottish Premiership's winter break being brought forward due to a change in coronavirus restrictions, his chances of returning before 2021 came to an end diminished.

Jota has gone on to miss the Bhoys' last six fixtures, including the Scottish League Cup final, as a result of the lay-off.

However, he has shown his cutting edge when fit by finding the back of the net eight times and providing a further six assists in 18 outings.

