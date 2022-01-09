Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For a couple of years at Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho was one of the very best players in the world.

Under Jurgen Klopp's leadership, the Brazilian playmaker was a force to be reckoned with and defenders just didn't know how to stop him.

Aston Villa fans will be hoping Coutinho rediscovers that form after recently signing him on loan from Barcelona, although that coming to fruition does seem rather unlikely to be honest.

The 29-year-old was far younger and more confident in the final years of his spell at Liverpool and that's why the biggest clubs in the world were so desperate to sign him.

In the latter stages of 2017, Coutinho's future on Merseyside was a hot topic of debate and he was even questioned about it by a Sky Sports reporter following a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in December of that year.

Unsurprisingly, the South American star struggled to answer the awkward question in a foreign language, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on hand to step in and deliver an authoritative response.

Video: Oxlade-Chamberlain defends Coutinho after tough post-match interview question

Oxlade-Chamberlain put an arm around his colleague to comfort him and then said: "He's a Liverpool player right now and he's doing really well for us.

"He's been the most professional person I've seen all season. He's been top quality from the start and every time he gets on the pitch he does his all for the club.

"That's the most important thing right now. It's not fair to ask those kinds of questions I don't think. He gives us his all every game and that's all we can ask for."

Every single footballer needs a teammate like Oxlade-Chamberlain, what a hero!

The Sky Sports reporter was even taken aback by the Englishman's immense words and simply replied: "Well said."

Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona in a £142 million deal around a month after Oxlade-Chamberlain's heroics, but that certainly didn't harm the pair's relationship.

In 2019, BT Sport asked whether Coutinho needed to do better during his loan spell at Bayern Munich in an Instagram post.

That prompted Oxlade-Chamberlain to take action, the former Arsenal man saying in a now-deleted comment: "He doesn't need to prove anything to anyone..."

If you're going to criticise Coutinho, it's best to make sure Oxlade-Chamberlain isn't lurking around first.

