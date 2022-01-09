Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC star Conor McGregor earned a staggering $1 million every SEVEN SECONDS that he took part in his sport last year.

He comes out on top in a study of earnings per-minute by athlete, which has been revealed by the Online Betting Guide.

That is in part due to the fact that the study shows he was only involved in three minutes of sport in 2021, earning $22 million overall which works out at a quite incredible $8,695,652 per minute – that’s not bad at all.

That is, though, just for the rematch against Dustin Poirier in January and it doesn’t include the trilogy fight between the two in July.

The website stated: "Conor McGregor lasted just two minutes and 32 seconds in his rematch against Dustin Poirier in January (unfortunately the latest earnings data doesn't cover the pair's trilogy in July)"

Not surprisingly, the top 25 in the list is dominated by athletes from American sports.

In second place, however, is Mexican boxing superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as it takes him two minutes and 15 seconds to earn a $1 million.

For his 72 minutes in action, he earned $32 million which equals $444,444 per-minute for his fights against Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant.

Third is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who takes three minutes and five seconds to earn $1 million.

The next two on the list are NFL offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and David Bakhtiari.

Next, is Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Trent Williams and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The top 10 is rounded off by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The man known as the Greatest Of All Time, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, appears in 14th place.

In 17th position is PSG forward and Brazilian superstar Neymar and it takes him 30 minutes and 34 seconds to earn $1 million.

Fellow PSG forward Lionel Messi is in 23rd place, taking him 43 minutes and 13 seconds to get to $1 million.

And his big rival Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is 25th in the list, who earns $1 million in just over 53 minutes.

The only other non-NFL players in the top 25 are basketball stars Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis, who come in 22nd and 24th respectively.

