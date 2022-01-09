Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal will wear an all-white kit in their FA Cup third-round clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday as they embark on yet another cup campaign.

The Gunners are the most successful club when it comes to the cup with an unreal 14 titles; two more than second-place Manchester United.

They clinched their last title in 2020, beating London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

The third round of the cup is one of the most beloved weekends in the English calendar as some of the nation's lesser known clubs are thrust into the limelight against the perennial big-hitters.

However, in Arsenal's case, you can hardly claim that they've drawn a minnow.

While Forest's station may have sunk to dreary lows of late, they remain an English institution and will be keen to leave their much-fancied opponents bruised and battered with an upset win.

For Arsenal, though, the clash will be about so much more than clinching a spot in the next round of the famous old Cup.

Why are Arsenal playing in an all-white kit?

The Gunners will take the opportunity to shed light on some of the recent violence, especially among teenagers, that has taken place in the capital over the course of the last year.

Arsenal will play in a completely white kit as part of the Adidas 'No More Red campaign' in a bid to shed light on the rising knife-crime scourge on the streets of London.

"The idea that Arsenal are going to come out in an all-white kit and say 'No More Red' will hopefully make people think 'Hang on, what's going on here?' - then look further and try and find out more," actor Idris Elba told Sky Sports News.

"I hope it makes an impact that ripples into other football clubs and inspires other collaboration ideas, and investment in practical things to help young people, whether that's football pitches, or youth centres like the one I went to in Forest Gate where I played sport and where I actually fell in love with film.

We need to give young people, especially teenagers, another option and an alternative to knife crime and gangs. It's about what we can offer them as an option.

It comes after last week's confirmation of a record 30 teenage knife crime fatalities across London in 2021.

The kits will not be commercially available but will instead be awarded to individuals who are making a positive difference within the community.

