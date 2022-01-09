Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sean Dyche really has worked wonders as manager of Burnley.

The 50-year-old took charge of the Clarets way back in 2012 and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2013/14.

Burnley only lasted one season in the top-flight, but Dyche was able to mastermind yet another successful Championship campaign after being relegated.

The Lancashire-based club returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking and managed to stay in the division after reaching the magical total of 40 points.

Ever since then, Burnley have been a permanent fixture in the English top-flight and they even secured a seventh-place finish and Europa League football in 2017/18.

Dyche has worked miracles at Turf Moor on a relatively low budget and there's a case to be made that he's one of the greatest Premier League managers of the 21st century.

The ginger-bearded icon was a pretty tidy footballer as well and as you probably guessed, he was a no-nonsense centre-back.

After progressing through Nottingham Forest's youth system, Dyche played for the likes of Watford, Millwall, Bristol City, Luton Town and Northampton Town.

Dyche also spent seven successful years at Chesterfield, where he captained the team and helped them reach an FA Cup semi-final in 1997.

And in that semi-final against Middlesbrough, the current Burnley boss scored one of the most ruthless penalties ever to put the then second-tier outfit 2-0 up on the day.

Dyche stepped up from 12 yards and absolutely smashed the ball down the middle, the Boro goalkeeper almost looking like he dived to get out of the way of the shot as it nearly burst the net.

Take a look at the magnificent spot kick here...

Video: Dyche's penalty for Chesterfield vs Boro in 1997 FA Cup semi-final

A penalty down the middle with a ridiculous amount of swerve? Pure genius from Dyche.

Boro came roaring back into the game after the spot kick, though, and the hugely entertaining match eventually ended in a 3-3 draw.

Chesterfield went on to lose the replay 3-0, but their historic run in England's most prestigious cup competition is one that won't be forgotten for many more years to come.

