Novak Djokovic hasn’t exactly been having a happy new year - so far.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was supposed to be working on his ammo ahead of another title defence in Australia, but as it turns out, he’s in an immigration detention hotel.

You would think that is routine procedure for an anti-vaxxer, but he had been exempted by Tennis Australia and Victoria State.

Things, however, went awry when the Australia Border Force stepped in and held him at Melbourne Airport before revoking his visa.

Now he’s in a detention hotel, possibly without his phone, awaiting a word from the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

It all sounds a bit bizarre, and Andy Murray, a long-time competitor and a friend of Djokovic’s, has weighed in on the debate by calling a spade a spade.

"I think everyone is shocked by it [the circumstances], to be honest,” he said, as per Express.

"I'm going to say two things on it just now. The first thing is that I hope that Novak is OK. I know him well, and I've always had a good relationship with him, and I hope that he's OK.

The second thing I'll say on it ... it's really not good for tennis at all, and I don't think it's good for anyone involved. I think it's really bad.

Word is that Djokovic is without his phone and passport, but Murray has suggested that the ATP have got in touch with the Serbian.

"I haven't spoken to him, but I know the ATP have tried to be in communication and contact with him. I, personally, haven't spoken to him.”

Whether Djokovic defends his title or his case this winter remains to be seen, but rest assured, this doesn’t end here.

He’s an anti-vaxxer, after all.

