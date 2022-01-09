Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aminata Diallo has returned to the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the first time since her teammate Kheira Hamraoui was brutally attacked.

The footballing world was rocked by news of the assault on Hamraoui on November 4th.

The 31-year-old was dragged out of the car by two men masked in balaclavas, who hit her legs repeatedly with an iron bar, as she returned home from a dinner organised by PSG.

News of the assault did not break until days later, when Diallo was taken into police custody on November 10th.

It was suspected Diallo, who drove Hamraoui home from the dinner, had orchestrated the attack in order to keep her teammate off the football pitch. Both women play in the same role for both PSG and the French national team.

Diallo was released from police custody without charge, however, and she has since pleaded her innocence.

The 26-year-old has now returned to the PSG squad for the first time since the attack. She has been named on the bench for her side’s clash against Dijon in the last 16 of the Coupe de France Féminine.

Hamraoui has not been included in the squad, however.

PSG head coach Didier Olle-Nicolle revealed earlier this week that both players were available for today’s match.

"They are fit and available for a place in the group against Dijon," he said, as reported by The Athletic.

"Both of them have not played for more than a month and a half and given that there is a group of players who have played and who have won points, I feel that they need to be put back in [to the squad].

"But with the break, it’s getting better and better and I feel that they really want to get back onto the pitch."

Last month, an in-depth report on the incident by The New York Times suggested that Hamraoui accused at least two other teammates of involvement in her assault, and that she has a strong belief the answers to the case lie within PSG.

Hamraoui also allegedly angered French national team striker Kadidiatou Diani by mentioning her husband as a potential suspect.

As a result, some of Hamraoui’s teammates reportedly asked to move their lockers away from hers in the dressing room, while others allegedly told club management they will find it difficult to play with her again.

Despite these reports, Olle-Nicolle claimed there was no division within the squad as a consequence of the attack.

"Everyone is starting from zero and on an equal footing," he said. "The relationship between the team is normal. Aminata and Kheira really want to come back.

"The whole group is eager to have a very good second half to the season."

