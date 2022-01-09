Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For the past two decades we have seen Floyd Mayweather’s opponents struggle to stand their ground against the undefeated boxer, but it doesn't usually happen to his fans.

However, in a rare turn of events, he had one fan in particular struggle to stand on his feet upon the sight of him.

As can be seen in the video further down this article, the fan in question is down on his knees in front of the American, almost like a true devotee of his, and he's struggling to deal with the overwhelming experience of meeting his hero.

Mayweather’s earned a lot of money and wins over the course of his spectacular career, but moments like these beat it all.

This is when you realise that you make a difference to people and their lives in more ways than you think.

Speaking of ways, Mayweather seems to be finding plenty of them as far as coming out of retirement is concerned.

The invincible boxer recently announced that he would take part in another exhibition fight - allegedly against YouTuber Reshad ‘Money Kicks’ Belhasa - and this time, it will be at a very special venue; the helipad atop the Burj Dubai Hotel.

“February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see,” he said.

“It’s going to be a very special crowd, not too many people.

“So if you get the chance to come here, you must know, you’re very, very special for this event.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Well, wow. He knows how to make money, doesn’t he?

He’s strategically picked an opponent - if the rumours have any truth to them, that is - and he’s absolutely nailed the venue, where only Roger Federer and Andre Agassi have had the pleasure of playing a full-fledged match.

Seems like there’s another $100 million that is heading the boxing legend’s way.

News Now - Sport News