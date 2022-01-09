Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Haaland's future has been a hotly debated topic for a long, long time.

Over the past two years or so, the Norwegian striker has grown into the most sought-after young player in world football.

Haaland has scored goals for fun at Borussia Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg and pretty much every single member of Europe's elite is desperate to acquire his signature.

As reported by Marca, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are trying to pull off a signing that would make the rest of the planet's superclubs green with envy.

Spain is starting to look like a very plausible destination for Haaland and the player himself may have added some fuel to that fire during Dortmund's win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening.

Marco Rose's side came from 2-0 down to win the match 3-2, Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud netting the goals.

And in the final few minutes of the game, Haaland was involved in a bit of an altercation by the touchline with Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borre, one in which the Dortmund star decided to test out his Spanish.

Take a look at the incident in question here...

Video: Haaland caught speaking Spanish during Frankfurt 2-3 Dortmund

Matches in Germany are currently being played behind-closed-doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so you can very clearly hear Haaland shout rather aggressively in Spanish at Borre.

Is he learning the language in anticipation of a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid? Obviously only the player and those closest to him know the answer to that question, but it's certainly an intriguing development.

Haaland can speak various different languages, with his English absolutely top-notch due to the fact that he was born in Leeds.

The former Molde striker has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, The Athletic reporting that he's the Citizens' number one target in the summer transfer window.

Who knows where Haaland will eventually end up...

