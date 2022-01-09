Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram this week to show off a new watch.

The picture, which was taken in Dubai, shows the American wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket along with the impressive diamond encrusted timepiece.

The former world champion is known for his love of luxury items and can regularly be found posing in expensive clothes and jewellery on the platform.

The 44-year-old is clearly enjoying his success after recording an incredible 50-0 career-record across five different weight classes before eventually retiring from the sport in 2015.

The watch is said to be a unique diamond-encrusted Rainbow Tourbillon Audemars Piguet, worth approximately £1.4million.

Mayweather captioned the picture: "The swag is different because the bag is different.

“It’s just a 1 of 1 ALL FACTORY rainbow tourbillon. A light $2,000,000."

Often referred to as ‘Money’ Mayweather, the American has returned to boxing several times, fighting MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and internet star Logan Paul in June last year in what proved to be lucrative exhibition bouts.

Mayweather also made headlines this week when he announced that he will be taking part in an another exhibition fight on a helipad atop the iconic Burj Al Hotel in Dubai next month.

According to Yahoo Sports, the fight has been scheduled to take place on February 20 and Mayweather is hoping that YouTuber Reshad ‘Money Kicks’ Belhasa will be his opponent.

“February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see,” said Mayweather.

“It’s going to be a very special crowd, not too many people,” he continued. “So if you get the chance to come here, you must know, you’re very, very special for this event.”

Mayweather also had an interesting encounter with a devoted follower this week as one of his fans almost passed out upon meeting him.

The man was so overwhelmed upon coming face-to-face with his idol that he dropped to his knees and repeatedly told Mayweather: “After my God, I respect you.”

Mayweather was somewhat baffled by the situation, but posed for a picture with the man anyway.

