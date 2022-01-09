Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicked off this weekend as Cameroon took on Burkina Faso.

The continental carnival will play host to some of the finest footballing talent on the planet over the coming weeks as Africa's best battle it out for the prestigious international prize.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - to name but a few - have all headed home to pull on the colours of their homelands.

While AFCON often doesn't receive the respect it deserves, there can be no questioning the fact that it is one of the most historic tournaments in the world.

From Algeria to Zimbabwe, AFCON provides some of the most talented footballers around the stage to showcase their talents in front of the watching world.

With names such as George Weah, Yaya Toure, Michael Essien, Nwankwo Kanu and so many more littered throughout the pages of AFCON history, is there anyone at the 2022 tournament who can etch their name into the record books?

What about you at home? Do you consider yourself to be a real African football know-it-all?

Well, now is your chance to prove it by taking on our "Ultimate AFCON" quiz.

Ace it and you have our permission to call yourself the African trivia king.

However, if your score is a flop, then we'd recommend spending some time watching Africa's biggest stars over the next month in a bid to brush up on your knowledge.

1 of 15 Where is the 2022 AFCON being hosted? Cameroon Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Zambia

