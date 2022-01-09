Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United might now be the richest club in the world, but the vast wealth of their owners counted for nothing as they were humbled by League One Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon.

Cambridge, who currently occupy 16th position in the third tier of English football, pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history with their 1-0 win at St. James' Park.

A second half goal from striker Joe Ironside, combined with a heroic Man of the Match performance from goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, saw the visitors dump the Magpies out of the cup - much to the disgust of the locals.

It was supposed to be a day of celebration for Newcastle, who included new signing Kieran Trippier in their line-up for the first time.

Trippier, a £13.5 million capture from Atletico Madrid earlier this week, is the first major arrival at the club since it was taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund back in October.

On the evidence of Saturday's performance, plenty more investment will be required if the new owners are to turn Newcastle around.

The disappointment around the ground among all associated with the Magpies was obvious. By contrast, Cambridge players and supporters could not have been happier - and marked the occasion with a nod to one of the most famous names in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark 'Siuu' celebration is regularly imitated. However, rarely do you see an entire team attempt to replicate it.

The reason for that might well be that it's incredibly tough to pull off a group, as evidenced by a clip uploaded by Cambridge's official Twitter account of their players busting out Ronaldo's iconic move after the match.

Fair play to the underdogs for giving it a go but, as you'll see in the clip below, it wasn't the most coordinated of efforts. It was, however, a top-tier piece of s***housery, rubbing salt into the wounds of their opponents on a decidedly dark day for the Premier League club.

Video: Cambridge United channel Cristiano Ronaldo after FA Cup triumph over Newcastle

Cambridge can now dream of further FA Cup glories this season, whereas Newcastle must focus on securing their top-flight status next season.

In case the League One side pull off another cup shock, though, they might want to work on tightening up the timing of their celebrations.

