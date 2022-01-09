West Brom transfer news: 'Big signing' - Fresh claim emerges over 'perfect' Hawthorns deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former West Bromwich Albion star Carlton Palmer has hailed the January signing of Daryl Dike from Orlando City.

The club struck a deal with the MLS club upon the opening of the winter window, paying over £7m to secure his signature and boost their promotion bid.

What’s the latest with WBA?

The club have been in fine form under the management of Valerien Ismael throughout the season and are currently fourth in the Championship table.

However, they have somewhat dipped in recent weeks, going three games without a win, and they now sit seven points behind leaders AFC Bournemouth.

Those results saw the Baggies draw with both Barnsley and Cardiff City, while also suffering a shock defeat to Derby County, who are marooned in the relegation zone.

In those games, West Brom scored just once but Dike has been recruited to help the Baggies fire their way into the Premier League.

He has scored nine goals in 19 Championship appearances, having previously been on loan with Barnsley, and was also prolific for Orlando, netting 19 times in 41 games.

And Palmer has been left thrilled by the deal to bring the 21-year-old into the club.

What has he said?

He told GiveMeSport: “With Daryl Dike being in America, it was perfect, it was the end of the season, he’s 21 years old, he’s worked with Ismael before.

“I believe the deal is worth around £7m. He’s scored nine goals, I think, in 19 appearances for Barnsley so he’s one in two. It’s a big signing for them and hopefully they can push on now.”

How vital could Dike be?

Absolutely integral.

The American forward has experience of scoring goals in the second-tier and the Baggies really need a prolific striker to compete with the clubs at the top end of the league.

To look at the top scorers in the Championship is to see players from the top three clubs: Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers, and Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 22 goals in 20 games, Ben Brereton Diaz has scored 20 goals in 22 games, and Dominic Solanke has scored 18 goals in 25 games, per BBC Sport.

By comparison, West Brom’s top scorer at this point is Karlan Grant, with nine goals.

Having a striker who can hit 20 or more goals in a season can be the difference between automatic promotion and finishing in the play-offs; Dike may be that difference.

