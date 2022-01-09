Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Three-time World Snooker Champion Mark Williams is known for his single-ball long-potting ability, not to mention occasionally falling asleep mid-game.

He also made headlines for an amazing no-look trick-shot he pulled off to sink the green at the 2018 Snooker World Championships.

But today he did something few players could even image; potting the frame ball pink one-handed whilst snookered behind the black.

No, seriously, that did happen. Take a look further down the article to watch it in all its glory.

The Welsh Potting Machine, as he’s known, pulled off the remarkable feat in the first round of the 2022 Masters, which began today at Alexandra Palace.

Facing off against reigning champion Yan Bingtao, Williams quickly found himself trailing 3-1 in the match. Then, in the fifth frame, Williams found his magic touch.

Snookered brilliantly by Yan behind the black, the Welshman made a magnificent one-handed shot, clipping the pink perfectly off the cushion with a touch of side before dropping it into the yellow pocket.

The shot appeared to give Williams the upper hand as he went on to tie the match at three games apiece.

As of writing this article, the Welshman is leading 5-3.

The 46-year-old has been ranked the world number one player for a total of three seasons in his career (1999–00, 2000–01, and 2002–03), with his most successful season to date coming in 2002–03, when he won the Triple Crown.

In doing so, Williams became only the third player, after Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry, to win all three Triple Crown events in one season.

News Now - Sport News