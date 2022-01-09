Celtic transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £11.7m 'young Bale' amid big Ange problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ange Postecoglou could step up his interest in Aaron Hickey to fill a "problem position" at Celtic, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Bhoys have already been busy in the transfer market, having announced the arrivals of Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate prior to the window reopening.

What's the latest news involving Hickey?

According to Tuttosport, via Team Talk, Bologna left-back Hickey is among Aston Villa's targets during the January transfer window.

It comes after the Scotsman, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £11.7million, admitted to wanting to secure a switch to the Premier League following his stint in Serie A.

Aston Villa have upped the ante in their pursuit, it would seem, as Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has suggested that the Midlands club have made an approach.

But Italian giants AC Milan have also registered an interest and will step up their pursuit if Theo Hernandez moves on from the San Siro.

Celtic are understood to be in the race to sign the 19-year-old, who has been a regular starter for Bologna this season and shown his attacking flair by racking up four goals.

Despite still being in the early years of his career, Hickey clearly has plenty of potential and was named among Marca's 11 players to look out for in 2022.

He has also been likened to a four-time Champions League winner, with the Spanish media outlet dubbing the teenager a 'young Gareth Bale'.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Hickey?

O'Rourke is aware that Hickey has been on Celtic's radar for an extensive period and has hinted that Postecoglou may look to try his luck.

It comes due to the left-back position being of concern during the first half of the Scottish giants' campaign.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "He was linked in the summer with Celtic and left-back has been a problem position for them this season.

"They've had to play the Croatian Josip Juranovic, who is primarily a right-back, at left-back on a number of occasions this season.

"Greg Taylor has had a serious injury and been out for long periods."

Who has featured at left-back so far this season?

Despite naturally being a full-back on the opposite side, Juranovic has filled in at left-back for 12 of his 21 appearances since joining Celtic.

The 15-cap Croatia international made the move to Parkhead after the Bhoys forked out £2.5million to acquire his services in August.

Adam Montgomery, Taylor and Boli Bolingoli are Postecoglou's three primary left-back options but none of them have managed to make the position their own.

Montgomery has made just two Scottish Premiership starts, while Taylor has been restricted to 463 minutes of top flight action.

Bolingoli has featured just twice since the campaign got underway, but new signing Hatate could be another alternative for Postecoglou after being involved 15 times at left-back for former employers Kawasaki Frontale last season.

