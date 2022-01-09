Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'would love to tie up a deal' for £11.7m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Wolves would love to sign striker Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis.

The 43-cap South Korean international is enjoying a successful loan stint from Leipzig this term and O'Rourke believes that Bruno Lage will want to keep him.

How has Hwang performed this season?

Initially, he got off to an excellent start when he scored on his debut against Watford, in what was the first Premier League goal this season scored by a Wolves player.

He would continue his impressive goalscoring run by netting both in the victory over Newcastle and then the opener at Leeds three weeks later. Despite failing to score in 20 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig, Hwang had already scored four goals in his first six games for Wolves.

But since that strike at Elland Road, Hwang hasn't had it all his own way. He would fail to score in his next eight games and would suffer a hamstring injury at Brighton in the last of those, which has kept him out of action since before Christmas.

Hwang, valued at £11.7m by Transfermarkt, isn't expected to return until February, but Lage doesn't believe that his injury will scupper Wolves' chances of signing him permanently this month.

Wolves have an option to buy the forward for £14m, and O'Rourke thinks that it's a deal they would love to get over the line.

What did O'Rourke say about Hwang?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They would love to tie up a deal for Hwang. He's really impressed since his loan move from Leipzig, so that would take up a bit of their finances if they were to do that."

Has Hwang been linked with anyone else?

Whilst Wolves are clear favourites to sign the Korean, his early season form led to interest from both Manchester and Liverpool.

According to the Mirror, the Premier League giants watched the 25-year-old on several occasions and have been impressed with him.

But those two sides have an array of attacking talent at their disposal, meaning Hwang would likely to be seen as nothing more than a squad player, whereas he's a regular starter at Wolves.

Regardless, they'll be trying to get him signed up permanently before anyone else enters the race.

