Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could strike deal for £18m star with 96 assists

Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt in the January transfer window.

The winger, who has been compared with Gareth Bale, has been linked with a potential move to north London and O’Rourke believes that a deal could be done for the Serbia international.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

Manager Antonio Conte has essentially pleaded with the club’s hierarchy to bring new players into the club and they have been linked with a number of potential new arrivals in this transfer window.

A potential move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has been touted, as has a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

And Kostic has also been mentioned as a possible target for director of football Fabio Paratici in north London.

The winger, who is also capable of playing on the right wing, has scored three goals and laid on seven assists thus far this season in 17 Bundesliga games.

In total, he has scored 29 goals for the German club, while also registering 58 assists, and his contract is expiring at the end of next season. Throughout his career, he has laid on 96 assists.

Transfermarkt value him at £18m and O’Rourke thinks that a move for Kostic may well be on the cards for Spurs this month.

What did O'Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke said: “He could be a possibility. He’s had a good season at Frankfurt, I don’t think he’d cost as much as some of the other players that have been linked with Tottenham as well.”

Would Kostic improve Spurs?

He’s good.

Per fbref, the winger has some genuinely excellent numbers when compared to players in the rest of Europe’s top five leagues.

He is in the top one per cent for both assists and expected assists, while he is in the top five per cent when it comes to passes attempted.

Kostic is also in the top 15% when it comes to shot-creating actions, progressive passes and progressive carries.

He can get on the ball and move it forward, whether it’s at his feet or being passed to a team-mate.

The winger does play in the same position as Son Heung-Min but it is a squad game; bringing Kostic in as back-up would be a superb deal for Spurs to do.

