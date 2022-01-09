Man City transfer news: 'Interesting' claim emerges over £90m beast who snubbed Pep

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has hinted at Manchester City potentially moving for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 28-year-old only joined the Blues last summer in a club record £97.5m deal, but he looks far from settled at Stamford Bridge.

What is the latest news involving Lukaku?

In an exclusive interview with Sky Italia, Lukaku revealed that he was not happy with his current situation at Chelsea.

The Belgian has been left on the bench for several of his side's fixtures following his return from an ankle injury, something he has perhaps taken issue with after telling Sky Italia that he is "doing great" physically.

In the same interview, Lukaku also confirmed that he turned down an offer to join Pep Guardiola and City back in 2020, an offer he says was higher than Chelsea's one.

Following his explosive comments, the Belgium international was dropped by manager Thomas Tuchel for the Blues' exciting 2-2 draw with Liverpool, a decision that only added fuel to the fire at the time.

What has Jones said about Lukaku and City?

With City missing a recognised centre-forward after failing to sign Harry Kane last summer, Jones thinks Lukaku could be an option for them should the £90m-rated star remain unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "The only other real place is Man City. And that is an interesting one because they're going to look for a nine at the end of the season."

Would Lukaku be a good signing for City?

Absolutely. His goalscoring record over the last couple of seasons has been phenomenal, with the Chelsea man scoring 30 goals in all competitions for Inter Milan last term.

Lukaku also started this campaign well, netting three times in his first five league fixtures before eventually picking up that ankle injury that saw him miss games against Norwich City, Newcastle United, Burnley and Leicester City.

Ultimately, it is not hard to see why City tried to sign him and why they would still want him. But if he is to leave Chelsea in the near future, based on his words, his heart looks set on a return to Inter.

Of course, you can never rule anything out. If Kane remains an unviable option and Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland moves to Real Madrid or Barcelona, perhaps City will throw everything at Lukaku and Chelsea and can convince him to join them at the second time of asking.

