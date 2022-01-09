Rangers transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on potential Ibrox move for 6'4 England man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former West Bromwich Albion star Carlton Palmer has insisted that there is next to no chance of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone moving to Rangers in the January transfer window.

The stopper has been exceptional for the Baggies since his arrival in 2018 and has been linked with a potential move to the Scottish giants.

What’s the latest with Johnstone?

The goalkeeper remains an absolutely integral member of the Baggies squad.

The stopper, who stands at 6 foot 4 inches tall, has a contract that expires at the end of the season, having failed to agree to an extension at the Hawthorns.

This season, the England international has made 24 appearances in the Championship, keeping 11 clean sheets, and has been linked with a clutch of clubs.

Reports claim that Johnstone is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United along with Rangers, but the ‘keeper is said to be keen on making a return to the Premier League.

During his time with West Brom, he has played 37 times in the Premier League and has also kept his place in the England squad despite their relegation to the Championship.

Still, Rangers are said to be keen on a deal to bring him to Scotland, too, but Palmer just doesn’t think there is any substance to those reports.

What has Palmer said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the ex-England star said: "I think Rangers is a non-starter. It's a big club but I think that's a non-starter, I think he'll stay in the English league.

“He wants to play in the Premier League, the Premier League is where everybody wants to play, so I think he'll stay in the English league.”

Man United in CHAOS! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Should Johnstone move to Rangers?

Well, the answer to this is quite clearly no.

As Palmer has said, Rangers are a big club but the interest from the Premier League is likely to see him offered a return to the top-flight.

As a free agent, he will earn a hefty signing-on fee if he does move to one of the interested clubs in the top-flight and could move to a club in the Champions League, if he seals a transfer to either Spurs or West Ham.

1 of 15 Which club did Peter Lovenkrands start his professional career at? Aalborg BK Brøndby IF F.C. Copenhagen Akademisk Boldklub

A move to Scotland would not tally with his ambition to stay in England, as Palmer has suggested, and the club aren’t likely to be able to compete with the other three clubs tracking him.

As Palmer said, it’s a non-starter.

News Now - Sport News