Spurs transfer news: Fresh claim on 107-goal assassin 'Conte and Paratici know all about'

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Andrea Belotti could become a possible target for Tottenham this month.

Antonio Conte is hoping to add a striker to his squad, with Harry Kane, Spurs' only recognised frontman, forced to start all 12 games so far under the Italian.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Dusan Vlahovic, but O'Rourke has suggested that Conte's side look to bring in another Serie A player.

What's the latest news with Belotti?

The 28-year-old, who was once described as "special" by former Tottenham man Joe Hart when they played together, has become one of the most lethal marksmen in Serie A in recent years, scoring double figures in six consecutive seasons.

In total, Belotti has scored 107 goals for Torino, 94 of which have come in the Italian top-flight, but a muscle injury sustained in early December has stopped him from having the chance to add to that tally.

Belotti's goals have attracted the attention of both Tottenham and Arsenal in the past, and with just six months remaining on his Torino contract, he's able to speak to foreign clubs right now.

Torino boss Ivan Juric confirmed in October that the Italy international won't be signing a new contract at the club, which boost Spurs' chances of signing him this month.

And with the Gunners pushing hard to sign Vlahovic, O'Rourke has suggested that Spurs turn their attention to Belotti.

What did O'Rourke say about Belotti?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Andrea Belotti at Torino could be a possible target. Spurs' Italian connections of Conte and Paratici will know all about him, and he is out of contract in the summer, so Torino might be forced to cash in on him if they are to get any money for him."

Would Belotti play much for Tottenham?

When strikers have previously been linked with Tottenham, their chances of breaking into the team would have been virtually non-existent.

When Kane is fit, he starts almost every game, regardless of the competition. But Conte's arrival and the switch to a back three has opened up the possibility of playing two through the middle, something he opted for against Liverpool, with Heung Min Son partnering the England captain.

Therefore, were Tottenham to sign Belotti this month, he might be targeting far more than being a back-up for Kane.

