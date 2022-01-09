Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'could jump queue' to land £83.6m star this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte could look to "jump the queue" as the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic heats up, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Conte was appointed as Spurs' boss in November and stressed his need to splash the cash days before the transfer window reopened for business at the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Vlahovic?

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport revealed last month that Conte has made Fiorentina frontman Vlahovic his primary transfer target.

The report suggests Conte may even prefer to work with the 14-cap Serbia international than Spurs' current star striker Harry Kane.

Spurs hoped their pursuit of Vlahovic would go to plan after Fiorentina chief executive Joe Barone told Italian media outlet Repubblica that the 21-year-old had rejected the most lucrative contract offer in the Serie A club's history prior to the transfer window's reopening.

But Conte is facing competition from a host of clubs, including arch-rivals Arsenal. Gazzetta dello Sport have reported the Gunners have made an offer in the region of £46million plus Lucas Torreira to sign the striker.

The same publication has previously suggested that Fiorentina are looking to recoup £83.6million by selling Vlahovic, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

But, speaking to Politika.rs via MailOnline, Vlahovic has refused to rule out the possibility of remaining with his current employers beyond the end of the January transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Vlahovic?

Jones is uncertain as to whether Spurs will look to make their move in the coming days or potentially reassess their options at the end of the season.

But the transfer insider reckons Conte may be inclined to beat other suitors, including Arsenal, to Vlahovic's signature by upping the ante imminently.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The bigger issue really is whether you pay the fee now or in the summer.

"I think if you were to go for him now you could jump the queue."

How has Vlahovic performed so far this season?

Vlahovic has been in tremendous form for Fiorentina since the campaign got underway, firing home 18 goals and contributing a further three assists in the 22 outings prior to the festive period.

The Serbian went into the winter break as Serie A's top goalscorer, having found the back of the net three times more than the division's next most prolific star Ciro Immobile.

Vlahovic has also single-handedly scored just five goals less than Spurs' entire squad has mustered since the Premier League season kicked off, further underlining his impressive form.

