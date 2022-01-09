Elland Road transfer news: £20m PL star 'has been on Leeds' radar for a long time'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Leeds United remain interested in a deal to sign Todd Cantwell from Norwich City in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been a long-term target for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who were keen on a deal to sign him in the summer and also last January, according to O'Rourke.

What’s the latest with Cantwell?

The former England U21 international can play in a number of positions for Norwich, routinely being deployed on the left of midfield and also as an attacking midfielder.

However, he has somewhat struggled in terms of his output thus far this season.

Cantwell is, of course, playing in a poor team, given that the club are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

Norwich have taken just 10 points from their 19 games and have not won a fixture since their clash with Southampton on November 20th.

Through December, the Canaries lost all five of their league games and did not score a goal, going down 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, 1-0 to Manchester United, 2-0 to Aston Villa and 5-0 to Arsenal.

Cantwell has not scored a goal this season, nor has he provided an assist, but he has experience of scoring goals in the top-flight, having netted six times back in the 2019/20 season.

Leeds, currently sitting 16th in the table, have been linked with a swoop to sign Cantwell, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, and O’Rourke believes Bielsa’s side remain interested, having explored a move in the summer as well.

He is, per The Daily Telegraph, valued at between £15m and £20m in January.

What did O’Rourke say?

The journalist told GiveMeSport: "Todd Cantwell's an interesting one. Leeds were very keen on him last summer and maybe the window before that as well, he is someone who's been on their radar for a long time."

Do Leeds need Cantwell?

They need bodies in the squad because of just how difficult they have found the last few months.

There have been a number of injuries in the squad, with the likes of Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips spending time on the sidelines.

They have been hovering around the relegation zone, although they put some fresh air between themselves and the drop at the weekend with a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Burnley.

Cantwell would come in and provide genuine depth on the flanks and it is undoubted that Bielsa can improve players.

Surely, the winger would be able to increase his output under the Argentine’s management; the question is whether or not a deal can be struck that values him at the correct amount.

At around £18m, it may well be seen as a deal worth doing.

