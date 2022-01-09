Hoops transfer news: Celtic 'have been talking' with PL club about deal for 'key player'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Celtic and Spurs have been in constant dialogue over Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The American international is currently on a season-long loan from the Premier League outfit, but the Glasgow giants want to sign him permanently.

What's the latest news with Carter-Vickers?

Carter-Vickers has hardly had a look in at Tottenham, making just five appearances for his parent club despite being there since he was a teenager.

But the 24-year-old has quickly become an important player in Scotland, already helping the Hoops win the Scottish League Cup and mount a serious title challenge.

Furthermore, his form has played a part in Celtic securing European football after Christmas, although they have dropped into the Europa Conference League after finishing third in their group.

Overall, he has played 23 times in the green and white, becoming a key figure at the heart of the defence.

Such is Carter-Vickers' form, Celtic want to sign him on a permanent basis, although Tottenham are standing firm in their asking-price, which is currently around £10m.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are currently in talks with Spurs, but a fee is yet to be agreed.

O'Rourke, though, reckons that the two clubs have been discussing a potential deal for a while.

What did O'Rourke say about Carter-Vickers?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure both clubs have been talking ever since Carter-Vickers made the move to Celtic Park in the summer.

"He's established himself as a key player under Ange Postecoglou."

Are Celtic likely to get their man?

It would appear so. Carter-Vickers has played just once for Tottenham in five years, which would suggest that he has no future in North London.

The hold-up could be about Daniel Levy and Spurs trying to get as much money as possible for the centre-back, rather than actually not wanting to sell him.

Carter-Vickers has spent time out on loan at various Championship clubs in recent years, but he looks more settled at Celtic than at anyone else previously.

Therefore, once the two clubs iron out the minor details and finally come to an agreement, it should allow Carter-Vickers to make the permanent switch to Scotland.

