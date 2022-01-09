Ibrox transfer news: Rangers eye swoop for £1.8m star 'van Bronckhorst knows all about'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst "knows all about" Rangers loan target Crysencio Summerville but may be frustrated in his efforts to bring the winger to Ibrox, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Summerville is currently on Leeds United's books, having made the move to the Premier League club from Dutch giants Feyenoord for £1.3million less than 18 months ago.

What's the latest news involving Summerville?

According to the Daily Mail, via The Scottish Sun, Rangers are considering a loan move for Summerville.

The report suggests the Gers have asked Leeds to be kept informed of any developments surrounding the right winger's future.

It comes after it was suggested that the Premier League club could allow Summerville to secure a temporary switch away from Elland Road.

Van Bronckhorst - who was appointed as Rangers' boss in November - knows the 20-year-old from his time in charge of Feyenoord, where Summerville was coming through the ranks.

According to Dutch media outlet FR-Fans, van Bronckhorst has already spoken fondly of Summerville in the past.

The report suggests the Dutchman tipped Summerville for a ‘great future’ and called on him to keep developing.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Summerville?

O'Rourke is not surprised that Summerville, who has been labelled as 'electric' by former Leeds ace Noel Whelan, is being linked with a temporary move to Ibrox due to his links to van Bronckhorst.

However, the journalist has warned that a deal could be difficult to conclude as Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa may opt to keep the two-cap Netherlands under-21 international at Elland Road for the rest of the season.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "There's Summerville at Leeds and, obviously, van Bronckhorst knows all about the young Dutchman from his time at Feyenoord.

"But I'm not too sure Marcelo Bielsa will be willing to loan him out right now."

Why would a move to Rangers be beneficial for Summerville?

Summerville, who is valued at £1.8million by Transfermarkt, has failed to nail down a regular spot in Bielsa's side since joining Leeds and been named in the starting line-up on just one occasion.

He has been afforded 118 minutes of Premier League action this season, but each appearance has come from the bench.

Despite the lack of game-time, Summerville clearly has talent and has been described by Leeds team-mate Jamie Shackleton as 'top class' and a 'nightmare' for defenders.

The Dutchman has also got 2022 off to an impressive start after bagging a hat-trick in his current employers' under-23s draw with Sunderland.

With his Premier League opportunities at a premium, Summerville could benefit from getting involved in Rangers' pursuit of a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

