West Ham transfer news: Moyes 'would like to sign' £8.1m star he 'knows from Everton'

West Ham United are likely to be interested in a deal to sign Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Hammers have been linked with a potential move to sign the USA international in this transfer window as they bid to bolster their squad this month.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

They are reported to be in the market for reinforcements.

The Hammers have seen a few first-team players go down to injuries, with Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, and Aaron Cresswell all currently on the sidelines.

They have been linked with moves for a new centre-back as a result of their defensive duo’s fitness issues, while a new striker has also been touted as a potential target.

The injury sustained by Cresswell has led to the Hammers deploying both Arthur Masuaku and Ben Johnson in the left-back role.

And O’Rourke believes that Robinson may be seen as an attainable target that would appeal to Moyes in this window.

Indeed, he will surely be aware of the American star’s development, having begun his career at Everton and played for the youth teams between 2008 and 2015.

During his time at Fulham, the 24-year-old has made 52 appearances and has played 19 times this term, with the club again aiming to win promotion to the Premier League.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I can imagine it’d be somebody that David Moyes would like, he probably knows him from Everton when he was there as a youngster so there might be a long term link there.”

Would Robinson be a good signing?

The Fulham star has a contract that runs until 2024 but he may well be a more attainable option than other potential left-back targets for the club.

They have been linked with a swoop for Everton’s Lucas Digne but he would reportedly cost around £30m in this transfer window.

A move to sign Robinson would be more cost-effective and Moyes also has an exceptional record of buying from the Championship.

He has signed the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma from the second-tier in recent seasons and moving for Robinson would follow that philosophy of low-cost, high-reward signings.

He has been exceptional for Fulham since his arrival back in 2020; it may be the right time for him to step up to the Premier League.

