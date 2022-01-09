Everton latest news: 'Disaster' - Benitez warned amid 'very strange' transfer development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown said that it would be a "disaster" if Everton try and re-sign Ross Barkley.

The 33-cap England midfielder left the Merseysiders to join Chelsea almost four years ago but has been linked with a return to Goodison Park this month.

What's the latest news with Barkley?

Despite playing more than perhaps he would have expected with Chelsea's competitive midfield department, it's generally been another frustrating campaign for the England man.

Seven of his appearances this term have come from the bench, whilst he's been an unused substitute in nine of the last 10 Premier League games.

Therefore, the Telegraph believe that Barkley is on Rafael Benitez's radar as a potential loan deal this month.

Barkley spent four years in the first-team at Everton having come through the ranks on Merseyside, before leaving for Chelsea for just £15m.

A return to Goodison Park could be on the cards before the window closes on 31 January, although many fans reacted badly when the links emerged late last month.

Therefore, Brown reckons that the animosity from the supporters towards the manager will make it a potential disaster of a transfer if they seriously look to sign him.

What did Brown say about Barkley?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's very strange they've been linked with Barkley at all because there's been so much animosity with the fans, I think it would be a disaster if they tried to re-sign him."

How serious are Everton about re-signing Barkley?

At this stage, the report suggests that he's nothing more than on a list of Benitez's targets, which will be a relief to hear from some supporters.

Benitez does want to sign an attacking midfielder this season, with Everton struggling for goals from all areas of the pitch, but especially centrally. In fact, their only central player to score more than once this season, that isn't a striker, is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who's got two.

Barkley has undoubted quality, with more than 50 goals and assists in his Premier League career but given the reaction that Everton fans have made to these rumours and the fact the 28-year-old has been booed on previous returns to Goodison Park, it might be one they want to avoid this month.

