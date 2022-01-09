Tottenham transfer news: Spurs keen on £50m English prodigy with 'brilliant future'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham remain interested in signing Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, but could be priced out of a deal, according to Transfer insider Dean Jones.

Antonio Conte has made an excellent start to his Tottenham career, collecting 18 points from his first eight Premier League games.

But the Italian wants to sign another right-back this month, and Jones believes that Lamptey is on their radar.

What are Tottenham's current right-sided options?

Conte does have three in his squad, but he doesn't appear totally sold on any. Emerson Royal has been his first-choice right wing-back, starting seven of his eight Premier League games.

But the Brazilian international has chipped in with just one assist and looked short of quality despite being given several crossing opportunities at Watford on New Year's Day, with Conte himself saying that Spurs need more quality from their wing-backs.

Matt Doherty's game-time has improved under Conte, making five appearances in all competitions, but Wolves are keen on re-signing him this month, whilst Tottenham are willing to listen to offers.

Then there's the versatile Japhet Tanganga. The youngster started at wing-back against Norwich in Royal's absence, but his other three starts under Conte have come centrally, and he looks more suited to playing in a back-three.

Tottenham were linked with Lamptey in the summer after Serge Aurier's departure, although Brighton were demanding around £50m for his services, which Jones believes would price Spurs out.

What did Jones say about Lamptey?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They also like Lamptey. At the moment, from the initial soundings out that they've done, it sounds like it's going to be difficult over the price, it's going to be too much."

How has Lamptey performed this season?

Having spent more than nine months on the sidelines between December and September with a hamstring problem, it was always going to take time for the 21-year-old to rediscover his best form.

But since winning his place back in Graham Potter's side, Lamptey, who was previously tipped by Alan Shearer to have a "brilliant future" ahead of him, is now finding his feet.

He has started seven of Brighton's last nine Premier League games and assisted Neal Maupay's late equaliser against West Ham.

Lamptey is yet to show the type of form that attracted the attention of Tottenham and Everton last summer, but he certainly appears on his way to getting back to that level.

