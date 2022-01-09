Crystal Palace transfer news: 6'4 star set for 2022 exit, Patrick Vieira 'not convinced'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay doesn't think that Patrick Vieira is convinced by Crystal Palace loanee Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Roy Hodgson signed the Frenchman on an 18-month loan spell last January, but he has featured less than 15 times for the Eagles.

What's the latest news with Mateta?

The 24-year-old, 6ft4, joined Palace in the winter window having scored an impressive 24 goals in 67 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz. But the striker has been unable to replicate that form in the Premier League, although his chances have been very rare.

Last season, from January onwards, Mateta played just seven times, making only two starts. He did score a crucial goal in the victory over Brighton, but he was often overlooked, with the likes of Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi preferred by Hodgson.

The arrival of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic last summer wasn't likely to improve his chances of playing regularly. In fact, until the Boxing Day defeat at Tottenham, Mateta had made just two appearances in the top-flight.

He would start against Norwich 48 hours later and marked his return to the starting line-up with a goal, before almost making it two goals in as many games with a late acrobatic effort against West Ham on New Year's Day, only to see his overhead kick drop wide.

Regardless, Barclay doesn't think that Vieira is totally sold on the frontman, who he believes will return to Germany once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

What did Barclay say about Mateta?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I know Mateta scored the other day, but unless he goes on an incredible run, I'm not convinced that Vieira is convinced by him, so I'm expecting him to return from his loan rather than Palace sign him permanently."

Could Mateta prove Vieira wrong?

Given the fact that Vieira has handed him just two Premier League starts, and one of which came before Edouard had arrived, Mateta has got work to do to win himself a permanent contract.

His fortunes and minutes have improved recently, which included Vieira picking him ahead of Benteke against Norwich, but Mateta needs to do far more than what he currently is to convince the Palace boss that he's good enough.

Under Vieira, he's scored just once in six outings in all competitions and will need to improve that record quite dramatically to remain a Palace player beyond this season.

