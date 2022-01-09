Newcastle transfer news: 'Would take him in a heartbeat' - Big claim emerges on 37-cap ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes most of the team in the bottom half of the Premier League would sign unwanted Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli ‘in a heartbeat’.

The 25-year-old has reportedly been made available by the north London outfit in the January transfer window after falling down the pecking order under new manager Antonio Conte.

What is the latest news involving Dele Alli?

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Alli will now be allowed to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after chairman Daniel Levy previously rejected two advances from Paris Saint-Germain.

Due to the England international still having two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, a loan move has been outlined as his most likely exit route this winter.

A recent report from TEAMtalk claimed Newcastle United have made their interest in Alli clear but are insisting on a clause being inserted into the deal, allowing them the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season.

Eddie Howe’s struggling charges are currently entrenched in a relegation battle after winning just one of their opening 19 top-flight fixtures.

Attacking reinforcements may well be high up on the tactician’s wish list this winter after watching his side score just 19 league goals throughout 2021/22, but Alli is unlikely to be short of potential suitors.

O’Rourke claims that ‘most of the teams’ involved in the fight for survival would love to snap up the creative talent’s services, meaning the Magpies may have a fight on their hands.

What did O’Rourke say about Alli?

The former MK Dons academy graduate was one of English football’s most promising talents after moving to Spurs back in 2015.

In 181 Premier League fixtures, Alli has scored 51 goals and provided a further 37 assists for the capital club, highlighting why O’Rourke believes he will be a highly sought-after player in January.

He told GiveMeSport: “If Dele Alli's available, I'm sure most of the teams at the wrong end of the Premier League would take him in a heartbeat.”

Would Alli be a good signing for Newcastle?

Although Alli has struggled for form and game time recently, starting just 15 league games since the start of 2020/21, he has illustrated his true potential on many occasions in the past.

The attack-minded dynamo has racked up over 120 goal contributions in a little over 260 outings for Spurs in all competitions, earning 37 caps for his nation along the way.

If Howe can entice Alli to St. James’ Park and extract his best form once again, then Newcastle’s chance of survival could receive a significant boost.

