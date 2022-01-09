West Ham transfer news: Moyes could 'spend big fees on top players' amid £180m development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that West Ham United may be able to spend “big fees” in the summer transfer window after the investment of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

The club confirmed in November that Kretinsky had bought a 27 per cent stake in the Hammers for £180m; per Forbes via the London Evening Standard, his net worth stands at around £3 billion.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The club are pushing for qualification for the Champions League.

The Hammers have recovered some of their form after a blip that saw them win just once in seven games, but they got back to winning ways with a 4-1 win over Watford after Christmas and followed that up with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Those results have left the club fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind Arsenal in fourth, although Tottenham Hotspur are just one point further back and have two games in hand.

David Moyes has admitted that he would like to strengthen the squad this summer, with reports suggesting that he will target a new centre-back and a new striker as he looks to bolster the club’s chances of a top-four finish.

Kretinsky may be able to bankroll some deals this month but O’Rourke believes that his investment will really kick in during the summer transfer window, when the Hammers may be able to offer potential new acquisitions the carrot of playing in the Champions League.

What has he said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke said: “West Ham, we know, have had new investment so maybe looking at the summer, they could go out and spend these big fees on top players and maybe have the added bonus of Champions League football to offer them as well.”

Will Kretinsky splash the cash?

It remains to be seen but West Ham can now shop in a different market.

They are not quite at the level of a club like Newcastle United or Manchester City, who can simply spend whatever it takes to bring their targets into the squad.

However, the Hammers will no longer have to quibble over £5m here or £5m there; they have the ability to offer major wages and spend out on big players too who immediately improve the squad.

Indeed, under the management of Moyes, the club’s recruitment has improved no end, particularly with the likes of Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, and Jarrod Bowen all taking to life in east London like industrious ducks to water.

Allying that recruitment with a decent budget spells danger for the Hammers’ rivals.

