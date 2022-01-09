Molineux transfer news: Wolves could 'move separate ways' from 'unhappy' £25.2m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves winger Adama Traore “doesn’t look too happy” at the club and could well look to leave in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Spain international has been heavily linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur this month and O’Rourke believes that now might be the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

What’s the latest with Adama?

The winger has not exactly been in world-class form.

He has yet to score a goal or provide an assist thus far this season but he reportedly remains in the sights of Spurs, who tried to sign him in the summer.

Per The Athletic, the club are considering a swoop to bring him to north London with the intention of converting him into a wing-back.

The report claims that such a transformation would be similar to the way in which Conte utilised Victor Moses at Chelsea, when he won the Premier League.

He is valued at around £20m and he has yet to indicate to Wolves that he would be willing to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 18 months.

O’Rourke does not believe that the Spaniard is currently enjoying life at Molineux and thinks that the time may be right for him to leave, with Wolves potentially reinvesting the fee.

Adama has been with the club since 2018 and has made a total of 151 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing 18 assists; he is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt.

Enter giveaway!

What’s O’Rourke said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Traore doesn’t look too happy at Wolves. I think maybe it’s time for both parties to move their separate ways."

Man United ISSUES! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Does Adama need to leave Wolves?

It depends on the terms of the deal.

However, if Wolves have the opportunity to bank over £20m for a player who hasn’t scored a goal nor provided an assist this season, they simply have to take it.

He just isn’t producing as he should be in the right wing position and it is actively holding Wolves back in terms of their new additions.

1 of 15 How much did Wolves sign Fabio Silva for? £30.5m £35.6m £40.5m £45.5m

Per The Daily Telegraph, Bruno Lage is keen to strengthen the squad with new additions but doesn’t have the money to do so.

Selling Adama could be the ticket to improving the squad; they have to do it.

News Now - Sport News