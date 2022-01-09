West Ham transfer news: Big David Moyes problem after 'first approach' for 110 G/A star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United don’t have a ‘hope in hell’ of signing Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa on loan in the January transfer window, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move back to Europe in recent weeks after impressing in his homeland, with the Hammers believed to be amongst his admirers.

What is the latest news involving Gabriel Barbosa?

Barbosa – who is commonly known as Gabigol – has cultivated a reputation as one of the deadliest strikers in South America after moving back to Brazil following a failed stint at Inter.

After putting in several outstanding performances for boyhood club Santos, the Nerazzurri splashed out big money to secure the clinical forward’s services back in 2016.

However, Gabigol found life tough at San Siro, scoring just one goal in 10 appearances, and embarked on a series of loan spells away from Inter, including a return to Santos as well as a short spell at Benfica.

But it was at Flamengo where the 17-cap Brazil international truly resurrected his career.

In 124 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro outfit, Gabigol has bagged 84 goals and provided a further 26 assists for his grateful teammates, winning two league titles and a Copa Libertadores to show for his efforts.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, his impressive performances have seen West Ham table a loan offer worth €6 million (£5m) that would have seen the attacker remain in east London until December 2023.

The report states that the Irons’ approach was quickly rebuffed, with Flamengo demanding any interested party pays Gabigol’s €33m (£27.5m) release clause in full.

What has Brown said about Gabigol?

Brown believes that the capital club will have to change tact and make an offer to sign the striker on a permanent basis if they are to seal his signature.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think West Ham, the first approach they made was to get him on loan, which I don't think they've got a hope in hell of doing really.”

Do West Ham need another striker?

Since Sebastien Haller move to Ajax last January, David Moyes have been left with Michail Antonio as his only natural option upfront.

Although the Jamaica international has led the line extremely well in that time, scoring 18 Premier League goals since the start of last term, some cover and competition would surely be warmly welcomed.

Therefore, Gabigol’s arrival could provide a significant boost to West Ham’s chances of finishing in a European spot come the end of the season.

